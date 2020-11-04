Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.