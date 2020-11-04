Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.
FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
