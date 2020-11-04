Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.