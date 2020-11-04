WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 301.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

