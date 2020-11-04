Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS.

Wayfair stock opened at $274.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.37.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

