Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WVE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

