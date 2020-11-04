Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 100,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 39.9% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

