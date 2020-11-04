Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NYSE:WCN opened at $100.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Waste Connections by 178.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 16.8% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 52.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5.6% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.