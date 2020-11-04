Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of WMG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,514,000.

