Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €93.00 Price Target

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.64 ($91.35).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.