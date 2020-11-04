Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €58.00 Price Target

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.02.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

