Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

