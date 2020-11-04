Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,096,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 385.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 327,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Argus cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.06.

VMC stock opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

