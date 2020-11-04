VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
