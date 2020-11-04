VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.