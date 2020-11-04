Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.00 ($48.24).

Shares of VOS opened at €32.30 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a twelve month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.68.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

