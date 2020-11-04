Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. Vonovia SE has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.15 and a 200-day moving average of €54.38.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

