Voit & Company LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voit & Company LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.