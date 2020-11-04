VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

VIVHY opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.