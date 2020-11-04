Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.60-0.70 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.