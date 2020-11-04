Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Aegis started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.