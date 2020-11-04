Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 18%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares shot up 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.44. 12,307,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 2,996,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

