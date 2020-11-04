Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.46 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

