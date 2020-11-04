Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

