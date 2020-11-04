Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average of $194.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

