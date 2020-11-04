Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) versus MVP (NASDAQ:MVPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and MVP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than MVP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and MVP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.90 $33.34 million $0.65 15.48 MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVP has a beta of -1.64, indicating that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and MVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% MVP N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MVP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

