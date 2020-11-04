Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 24,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 71,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 115,988 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 39,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 24,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

