Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 572,419 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $147,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 34,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

