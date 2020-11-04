Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 84,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 24,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 71,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 39,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

