Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th.
In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,666 shares of company stock worth $242,373 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Veritex stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.87.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.
