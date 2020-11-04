Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,666 shares of company stock worth $242,373 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

