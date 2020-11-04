Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,137,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

