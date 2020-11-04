Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,616,000 after buying an additional 187,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,215 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70.

