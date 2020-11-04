Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

