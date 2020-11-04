Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

VNDA stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.