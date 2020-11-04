ValuEngine Downgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE TNET opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $814,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,876 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,664,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,162,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.