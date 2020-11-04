ValuEngine Downgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.
NYSE TNET opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $814,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,876 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,664,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,162,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.