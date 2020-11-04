V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

