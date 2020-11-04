USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,125.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,998 shares of company stock valued at $48,659,501 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

