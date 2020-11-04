Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 454,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $400.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

