Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

