United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $136.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

