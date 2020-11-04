United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

