uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. uniQure has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

