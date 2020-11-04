UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Michael A. Croatti Sells 997 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average is $180.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UniFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in UniFirst by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

