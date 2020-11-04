Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,181.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.56.
Uni-Select Company Profile
