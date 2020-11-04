Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,181.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

