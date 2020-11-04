UGE International (CVE:UGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.45

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 125491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.54.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that UGE International Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

