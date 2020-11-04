Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

