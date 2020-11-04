Truist Securiti Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

NYSE:TPX opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tempur Sealy International shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 23rd.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

