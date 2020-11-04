Truist Securiti Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

