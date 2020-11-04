Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. 140166 increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $295.39 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $295.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.36 and its 200-day moving average is $311.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

