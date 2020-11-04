Truist Securiti Comments on Tenable Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

TENB stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

