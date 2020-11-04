Truist Securiti Comments on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.