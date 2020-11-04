Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $470,032 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.